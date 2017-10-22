Guyana Goldfields Inc (GUY.TO)
GUY.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
4.69CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.08 (+1.74%)
$0.08 (+1.74%)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Thu, Oct 5 2017
BRIEF-Guyana Goldfields produces 41,000 oz Au in Q3 2017
* Gold production was as-expected for quarter according to 2017 mine plan
BRIEF-Guyana Goldfields Inc reports a shift in recovered ounces to the fourth quarter full year production guidance maintained
* Guyana Goldfields Inc reports a shift in recovered ounces to the fourth quarter; full year production guidance maintained
BRIEF-Guyana Goldfields reports quarterly loss per share of $0.02
* Guyana Goldfields Inc reports quarterly loss per share of $0.02
BRIEF-SBM Offshore awarded contracts for the ExxonMobil Liza project in Guyana
* SBM Offshore awarded turnkey and lease and operate contracts for the ExxonMobil Liza FPSO
BRIEF-Guyana Goldfields Q1 net earnings of $0.06 per share
* Guyana Goldfields Inc. Reports first quarter 2017 results; sold 40,700 oz au generating US$22.4m in operating cash flow and net earnings of $0.06 per share
