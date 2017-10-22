GVC Holdings PLC (GVC.L)

UPDATE 1-GVC sees full-year earnings 'comfortably ahead' of estimates after solid H1 Sept 14 Online gambling firm GVC Holdings , which has expanded rapidly through a series of acquisitions, said it expects core annual earnings to top market estimates after first-half gaming revenue rose.

GVC sees full-year earnings 'comfortably ahead' of estimates after solid H1 Sept 14 Online gambling firm GVC Holdings , which has expanded rapidly through a series of acquisitions, said it expects core annual earnings to top market estimates after first-half gaming revenue rose.

BRIEF-GVC Holdings posts H1 adjusted pretax profit of 101.9 mln euros * H1 NET GAMING REVENUE ‍486.2​ MILLION EUROS VERSUS 390.6 MILLION EUROS IN H1 2016

Gaming group GVC held takeover talks with Ladbrokes Coral: sources LONDON British online gambling company GVC Holdings recently held talks about a takeover of bookmaker Ladbrokes Coral but discussions ended without a deal, two sources familiar with the matter said.

Gaming group GVC held takeover talks with Ladbrokes Coral -sources LONDON, Aug 22 British online gambling company GVC Holdings recently held talks about a takeover of bookmaker Ladbrokes Coral but discussions ended without a deal, two sources familiar with the matter said.

BRIEF-GVC Holdings says H1 2017 group daily NGR up 10 pct * H1 2017 NGR eur 484.8m up 10% versus H1 2016 pro forma eur 441.8m