Great-West Lifeco Inc (GWO.TO)

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, May 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects to assign an 'A' rating to Great-West Lifeco Finance (Delaware) LP's USD700 million 4.15% senior notes due 2047, which are anticipated to close on May 26, 2017. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating assigned is equivalent to the rating on Great-West Lifeco's senior notes, as the debt is fully and unconditionally guaranteed by Great-West Lifeco. Fitch expects a portion of the proceeds will be used f