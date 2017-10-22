Harmony Gold Mining Company Ltd (HARJ.J)

Bodies of last missing miners recovered from Harmony mine in South Africa JOHANNESBURG The bodies of the last two miners unaccounted for at a mine operated by South Africa's Harmony Gold were recovered on Thursday, the company said, bringing the death toll to five after a tremor shook the shafts last week.

Two miners trapped at South Africa's Harmony Gold mine die, three missing JOHANNESBURG Two miners at a South African gold mine owned by Harmony Gold have died after they were trapped underground following an earth tremor, the company said on Sunday.

BRIEF-Absa Bank upsizes Harmony Gold's existing $250 mln debt * ABSA BANK - SUCCESSFULLY REFINANCED AND UPSIZED HARMONY GOLD LIMITED'S EXISTING USD 250,000,000 TERM DEBT TO A 3 YEAR USD 350,000,000 FACILITY

Bodies of 25 illegal miners recovered from abandoned South African gold shaft JOHANNESBURG Police recovered 25 bodies, believed to be those of illegal miners, from a disused Harmony Gold mine shaft, near an area where 76 illegal miners died in 2009 in what was one of South Africa's worst mining disasters.