Havas SA (HAVA.PA)

BRIEF-Vivendi to launch buyout of Havas shareholders * Vivendi announces its intention to launch a public buyout offer open to all Havas shareholders at a price of 9.25 euros per share, followed by a mandatory squeeze-out Further company coverage: (Reporting by Paris Newsroom)

BRIEF-Vivendi now holds 94.8 percent of Havas share capital - AMF filing * Vivendi now holds 94.8 percent of Havas share capital - AMF filing

BRIEF-Vivendi offer for Havas shares to run between Sept 21-Oct 4 * Offer for Havas shares to run between Sept 21-Oct 4 -AMF filing

BRIEF-Havas acquires New York based digital agency The 88 * Havas Group today announced its acquisition of New York based digital agency The 88

BRIEF-Havas board says tender offer launched by Vivendi is made in Havas interests ‍​ * HAVAS BOARD PRONOUNCES ON THE SIMPLIFIED PUBLIC TENDER OFFER LAUNCHED BY VIVENDI‍​

UPDATE 1-France's Havas says will not meet 2017 organic growth target Aug 25 France's Havas said on Friday it could not confirm its forecast of organic growth of 2-3 percent for 2017, as declining investment from advertisers, increasing margin pressure and a downturn in high-growth markets weighed on first-half revenue.

France's Havas says will not meet 2017 organic growth target Aug 25 France's Havas said on Friday it could not confirm its forecast of organic growth of 2-3 percent for 2017, as declining investment from advertisers, increasing margin pressure and a downturn in high-growth markets weighed on first-half revenue.

BRIEF-Havas H1 operating income falls to ‍​100 million euros * H1 REVENUE EUR ‍​1.11 BILLION VERSUS EUR 1.09 BILLION YEAR AGO, DOWN 0.4 PERCENT ORGANICALLY