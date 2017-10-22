Hudbay Minerals Inc (HBM.TO)
Thu, Sep 7 2017
BRIEF-Hudbay announces C$242 million bought deal financing
* Says underwriters agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis 24 million common shares of co at a price of C$10.10 per share
BRIEF-Hudbay announces c$242 million bought deal financing
* Hudbay minerals Inc - Bought deal financing of 24 million common shares of company at a price of c$10.10 per share
BRIEF-Hudbay Minerals acquires shares of Mason Resources
* Announced August 23, 2017 acquisition of 10.8 million common shares of mason resources at a price of c$0.26 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Hudbay acquires shares of Mason Resources for total consideration of C$2.8 mln
* Hudbay Minerals Inc - deal for C$0.26 per share for total consideration of C$2,796,344
BRIEF-Amarc and Hudbay Partner to advance Joy Copper-Gold Porphyry project
* Amarc and Hudbay Partner to advance the Joy Copper-Gold Porphyry project
BRIEF-Hudbay sees Q2 earnings per share $0.11
* Hudbay Minerals Inc qtrly consolidated copper production of 40,842 tonnes, an 18 pct increase from q1 2017
BRIEF-Amarc and Hudbay partner to advance the Ike copper porphyry district
* Amarc and Hudbay partner to advance the Ike copper porphyry district
BRIEF-Hudbay receives the final record of decision for Rosemont
* Hudbay Minerals Inc - U.S. Forest service has issued final record of decision for Hudbay's Rosemont project
BRIEF-Hudbay receives final record of decision for Rosemont
* Hudbay Minerals-will now commence administrative process working with USFS to complete mine plan of operations over next several months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Hudbay provides Rosemont update
* Hudbay provides Rosemont update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
