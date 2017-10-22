Edition:
Hudbay Minerals Inc (HBM.TO)

HBM.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

9.90CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.13 (+1.33%)
Prev Close
$9.77
Open
$9.90
Day's High
$10.17
Day's Low
$9.85
Volume
2,162,531
Avg. Vol
2,033,533
52-wk High
$11.95
52-wk Low
$5.08

Thu, Sep 7 2017

BRIEF-Hudbay announces C$242 million bought deal financing

Continue Reading

BRIEF-Hudbay announces c$242 million bought deal financing

BRIEF-Hudbay Minerals acquires shares of Mason Resources

* Announced August 23, 2017 acquisition of 10.8 million common shares of mason resources at a price of c$0.26 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Hudbay acquires shares of Mason Resources for total consideration of C$2.8 mln​

* Hudbay Minerals Inc - ‍deal for C$0.26 per share for total consideration of C$2,796,344​

BRIEF-Amarc and Hudbay Partner to advance Joy Copper-Gold Porphyry project

* Amarc and Hudbay Partner to advance the Joy Copper-Gold Porphyry project

BRIEF-Hudbay sees Q2 earnings per share $0.11

* Hudbay Minerals Inc qtrly ‍consolidated copper production of 40,842 tonnes, an 18 pct increase from q1 2017​

BRIEF-Amarc and Hudbay partner to advance the Ike copper porphyry district

* Amarc and Hudbay partner to advance the Ike copper porphyry district

BRIEF-Hudbay receives the final record of decision for Rosemont

BRIEF-Hudbay receives final record of decision for Rosemont

BRIEF-Hudbay provides Rosemont update

* Hudbay provides Rosemont update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Market Views

