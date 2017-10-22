Home Capital Group Inc (HCG.TO)

BRIEF-Home Capital exits non-core businesses including sale of payment services interactive gateway * Home Capital exits non-core businesses including the sale of payment services interactive gateway

Home Capital to sell payment processing, prepaid card business Canadian mortgage lender Home Capital Group Inc said on Monday it would sell its payment processing and prepaid card business.

Home Capital to sell payment processing, prepaid card business Oct 16 Canadian mortgage lender Home Capital Group Inc said on Monday it would sell its payment processing and prepaid card business.

Home Capital says two senior execs to leave in latest reshuffle Oct 3 Canadian mortgage lender Home Capital Group Inc said on Tuesday two senior executives would be leaving the company, in the latest reshuffle after new Chief Executive Yousry Bissada took charge in August to turn the business around.

BRIEF-Home Capital appoints Edward Karthaus as Executive VP, Residential Lending Sales * Company does not intend to fill Chief Operating Officer position​

BRIEF-Home Capital substantially completes Project Expo, cuts workforce * Home Capital substantially completes Project Expo; expects to achieve $15 million in future annual cost savings

Canada's Home Capital cuts 10 percent of workforce Canada's biggest non-bank mortgage lender Home Capital Group Inc said on Monday it had reduced its workforce by about 10 percent since the second quarter and reaffirmed its expectation to achieve about C$15 million ($12 million) in future savings.

Canada's Home Capital cuts 10 pct of workforce Oct 2 Canada's biggest non-bank mortgage lender Home Capital Group Inc said on Monday it had reduced its workforce by about 10 percent since the second quarter and reaffirmed its expectation to achieve about C$15 million ($12 million) in future savings.