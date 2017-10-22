HCL Technologies Ltd (HCLT.NS)

BRIEF-HCL Tech gets shareholders' nod for re-appointment of Shiv Nadar as MD * Gets shareholders' nod for re-appointment of Shiv Nadar as MD Source text: http://bit.ly/2hJ9iQ3 Further company coverage:

BRIEF-HCL Technologies announces IP partnership with DXC Technology * Says ‍discontinuation of joint venture arrangement with DXC Technology​

BRIEF-India's HCL Technologies announces asset purchase of Alpha Insight * Announces asset purchase by co of Alpha Insight, incorporated in United Kingdom

BRIEF-HCL Technologies buys ETL Factory * Says acquired ETL Factory Limited, a private limited company registered in Scotland

India's HCL Tech Q1 consol profit rises about 8 pct, beats estimates July 27 India's HCL Technologies Ltd posted about 8 percent growth in first-quarter consolidated profit, beating analysts' forecasts, helped by higher revenues from its software services segment and client additions.

BRIEF-India's HCL Technologies June-qtr consol profit up about 8 pct * Board of directors declared an interim dividend of Rs.2/- per equity share of Rs.2/- each of company for financial year 2017-18

