HCL Technologies Ltd (HCLT.NS)

Fri, Oct 20 2017
Fitch Withdraws Hospices Civils de Lyon's Ratings
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS, October 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has withdrawn French public hospital Hospices Civils de Lyon's (HCL) 'AA' Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) with Stable Outlook and 'F1+' Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR. Fitch has also withdrawn the 'F1+' rating on HCL's EUR85 million French commercial paper programme (Titres de creances negociables; TCNs) KEY RATING DRIVERS Fitch has withdrawn the ratings as HCL h
BRIEF-HCL Tech gets shareholders' nod for re-appointment of Shiv Nadar as MD
* Gets shareholders' nod for re-appointment of Shiv Nadar as MD Source text: http://bit.ly/2hJ9iQ3 Further company coverage:
BRIEF-HCL Technologies announces IP partnership with DXC Technology
* Says discontinuation of joint venture arrangement with DXC Technology
BRIEF-India's HCL Technologies announces asset purchase of Alpha Insight
* Announces asset purchase by co of Alpha Insight, incorporated in United Kingdom
BRIEF-HCL Technologies buys ETL Factory
* Says acquired ETL Factory Limited, a private limited company registered in Scotland
BRIEF-HCL Technologies seeks shareholders' nod for re-appointment of Shiv Nadar as MD
* Seeks shareholders' nod for re-appointment of Shiv Nadar as the managing director of the company Source text: (http://bit.ly/2whOeXo) Further company coverage:
India's HCL Tech Q1 consol profit rises about 8 pct, beats estimates
July 27 India's HCL Technologies Ltd posted about 8 percent growth in first-quarter consolidated profit, beating analysts' forecasts, helped by higher revenues from its software services segment and client additions.
BRIEF-India's HCL Technologies June-qtr consol profit up about 8 pct
* Board of directors declared an interim dividend of Rs.2/- per equity share of Rs.2/- each of company for financial year 2017-18
Credit Suisse to transfer 58 IT jobs to outsourcing firm
ZURICH, July 4 Credit Suisse has told 58 of its IT workers they will be transferred to Indian computer services company HCL Technologies as Switzerland's second biggest bank presses ahead with its cost cutting drive.