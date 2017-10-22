Home Depot Inc (HD.N)

UPDATE 1-Home Depot, Lowe's ship emergency material to Florida ahead of hurricane CHICAGO, Sept 6 Home improvement retailers Home Depot Inc and Lowe's Inc said on Wednesday they have started shipping emergency material to Florida in anticipation of Hurricane Irma, even as they continue recovery efforts after Hurricane Harvey in Texas.

Fitch Rates The Home Depot, Inc.'s Proposed Sr. Unsecured Notes 'A' (The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, September 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'A' rating to The Home Depot, Inc.'s proposed issuance of senior unsecured notes, which Fitch expects could be for up to $1 billion. The proceeds from the issue will be used for repayment of $500 million of maturing debt and general corporate purposes, including share repurchases. A full list of ratings follows at the end of this release. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating reflects

BRIEF-Home Depot files preliminary prospectus supplement with U.S. sec related to potential notes offering * Home Depot Inc files preliminary prospectus supplement with U.S. SEC related to a potential notes offering - SEC filing‍​ Source text (http://bit.ly/2vHCDUE) Further company coverage:

As Harvey gained fury, Home Depot raced to respond Almost three days before Hurricane Harvey hit Texas, hardware retailer Home Depot Inc received an alert from a weather service and activated its disaster-response plan to get supplies to those in the storm's path, while turning a profit, too. |

Home Depot to enter $5.7 mln settlement over recalled products Home Depot has agreed to pay $5.7 million to settle charges by the Consumer Product Safety Commission that it sold nearly 3,000 recalled items in its stores, according to an entry in the Federal Register published on Tuesday.

BRIEF-Home Depot sets quarterly dividend of $0.89 per share * Sets quarterly dividend of $0.89per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: