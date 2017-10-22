HDFC Bank Ltd (HDBK.NS)

India cenbank gives HDFC Bank "too big to fail" status along with SBI and ICICI MUMBAI, Sept 4 Reserve Bank of India has added HDFC Bank to a list of "domestic systemically important banks", or the equivalent of "too big to fail", according to a statement on Monday.

BRIEF-HDFC Bank revises savings bank interest rate effective Aug 19 * Says announced a revision in its savings bank interest rate effective August 19, 2017

Fitch Places Sri Lanka's HDFC Bank on Rating Watch Negative (The following statement was released by the rating agency) COLOMBO, August 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed Housing Development Finance Corporation Bank of Sri Lanka's (HDFC Bank) National Long-Term Rating of 'BBB(lka)'on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The agency also placed HDFC Bank's senior secured and senior unsecured debentures, rated at 'BBB(lka)', on RWN. KEY RATING DRIVERS The RWN reflects the risk that the state (B+/Stable), as major shareholder, will not raise the bank's capital to m

UPDATE 2-India's HDFC Bank awaits farm loan waiver details after higher Q1 provisions * Agriculture sector delinquencies drive non-performing loans

BRIEF-India's HDFC Bank exec: have seen healthy growth in both wholesale and retail loans July 24 India's HDFC Bank Deputy Managing Director Paresh Sukthankar says:

India's HDFC Bank Q1 net profit rises, but lags estimates July 24 HDFC Bank, India's second-biggest lender by assets, on Monday reported a 20 percent increase in its first-quarter profit, missing analysts' estimates.

BRIEF-India's HDFC Bank June-qtr profit up about 20 pct * June quarter net profit 38.94 billion rupees versus net profit of 32.39 billion rupees year ago

