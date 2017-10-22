Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (HDFC.NS)
HDFC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,745.75INR
19 Oct 2017
1,745.75INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-5.80 (-0.33%)
Rs-5.80 (-0.33%)
Prev Close
Rs1,751.55
Rs1,751.55
Open
Rs1,751.00
Rs1,751.00
Day's High
Rs1,754.75
Rs1,754.75
Day's Low
Rs1,738.90
Rs1,738.90
Volume
119,832
119,832
Avg. Vol
2,698,022
2,698,022
52-wk High
Rs1,802.00
Rs1,802.00
52-wk Low
Rs1,183.15
Rs1,183.15
Select another date:
Wed, Oct 11 2017
BRIEF-Housing Development Finance Corp to issue NCDs worth 25 bln rupees
Oct 11 Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd:
BRIEF-Housing Development Finance Corp says to sell 9.57 pct stake in HDFC Life IPO
July 28 Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd
BRIEF-Housing Development Finance Corp says June-qtr PAT 15.56 bln rupees
July 26 Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd:
BRIEF-Housing Development Finance Corp seeks members' nod for issue of NCDs worth up to 850 bln rupees
June 23 Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd
BRIEF-Housing Development Finance Corp to issue rupee denominated bonds overseas
June 22 Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd
BRIEF-India's Housing Development Finance Corporation March-qtr profit falls about 22 pct
May 4 Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd:
Select another date: