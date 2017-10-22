Heritage Foods Ltd (HEFI.NS)
778.30INR
19 Oct 2017
Rs6.70 (+0.87%)
Rs771.60
Rs773.20
Rs785.00
Rs773.20
4,958
64,155
Rs884.00
Rs360.00
Thu, Sep 28 2017
BRIEF-Heritage Foods commissions wind power project at Beluguppa, Ananthapur
* Says commissioning of third 2.1 wind power project at Beluguppa, Ananthapur Source text - http://bit.ly/2ftuA3m Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Heritage Foods approves asset purchase to expand dairy division
* Approved purchase of assets including building, machinery of Shah Motilal Foods for expansion of dairy division by setting up plant Source text - http://bit.ly/2wiUDB5 Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Heritage Foods gets shareholders' nod for stock split
Sept 26 Heritage Foods Ltd * Gets shareholders' nod for stock split Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Heritage Foods approves sub-division of shares in ratio of 1:2
* Says approves incorporation of 50:50 JV co with Novandie SNC Source text - http://bit.ly/2vmndna Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Heritage Foods June-qtr consol profit falls
* June quarter consol profit 103.7 million rupees versus 171.1 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-India's Heritage Foods says board to consider proposal for sub-division of equity shares
* Says board to consider proposal for sub-division of equity shares of co
BRIEF-India's Heritage Foods March-qtr consol profit from cont ops falls
* March quarter consol net profit from continuing operations 241.7 million rupees versus profit 275.7 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-Heritage Foods recommends dividend of 4 rupees per share
* Recommended dividend of 4 rupees per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: