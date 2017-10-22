Heidelbergcement AG (HEIG.DE)
HEIG.DE on Xetra
84.91EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€0.97 (+1.16%)
Prev Close
€83.94
Open
€84.43
Day's High
€85.22
Day's Low
€84.33
Volume
812,487
Avg. Vol
598,290
52-wk High
€94.59
52-wk Low
€76.94
Tue, Sep 19 2017
Cementir sells Italian assets to HeidelbergCement for 315 million euros
MILAN Italy's third-largest cement maker Cementir Holding has agreed to sell its domestic assets to Italcementi, owned by Germany's HeidelbergCement , it said on Tuesday.
UPDATE 1-Cementir sells Italian assets to HeidelbergCement for 315 mln euros
MILAN, Sept 19 Italy's third-largest cement maker Cementir Holding has agreed to sell its domestic assets to Italcementi, owned by Germany's HeidelbergCement , it said on Tuesday.
Heidelbergcement's Tanzanian unit posts 46 pct profit fall
DAR ES SALAAM, Aug 31 Tanzania Portland Cement Company(TPCC), majority owned by Germany’s Heidelbergcement, on Thursday posted a 45.6 percent drop in first-half profit after an output glut in east Africa's second-biggest economy forced down cement prices.
UPDATE 1-HeidelbergCement Q1 operating profit slips on emerging markets
* Q1 OIBD down 3 pct to 383 mln eur vs Reuters poll avg 416 mln
