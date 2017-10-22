Hexaware Technologies Ltd (HEXT.NS)
HEXT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
281.40INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-3.65 (-1.28%)
Prev Close
Rs285.05
Open
Rs286.00
Day's High
Rs287.75
Day's Low
Rs277.45
Volume
226,317
Avg. Vol
988,149
52-wk High
Rs287.75
52-wk Low
Rs183.00
Tue, Aug 8 2017
BRIEF-India's Hexaware Technologies announces partnership with Zynx Health
* Partners with Zynx Health to develop population health platform Source text - http://bit.ly/2veWdG3 Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Hexaware Technologies June-qtr consol profit up 25 pct
* Consensus forecast for June quarter consol profit was 1.16 billion rupees
BRIEF-Hexaware Technologies says NCLT approves scheme of amalgamation of co with Risk Technology International
* Says national company law tribunal approved scheme of amalgamation of Risk Technology International Limited with co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Hexaware Technologies March-qtr profit up about 36 pct
* Says board of directors of company has declared payment of interim dividend at 1 rupee per share
