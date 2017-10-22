Hapag Lloyd AG (HLAG.DE)

Kuehne raises Hapag-Lloyd shareholding to 17.15 percent FRANKFURT Logistics entrepreneur Klaus-Michael Kuehne has raised his shareholding in German container shipping line Hapag-Lloyd to 17.15 percent from 14.1 percent, his Swiss-based Kuehne Holding said on Thursday.

TUI raises 244 million euros from sale of remaining Hapag-Lloyd shares FRANKFURT Europe's largest tourism group, TUI AG, said it had completed the sale of its remaining shares in container shipper Hapag-Lloyd, raising net proceeds of 244 million euros ($278 million).

TUI sheds its stake in Hapag-Lloyd to focus on tourism FRANKFURT Europe's largest tourism group TUI Group said on Monday it had sold its stake in container shipper Hapag-Lloyd , bringing to a close plans for the sale of non-core businesses in order to focus on its tourism operations.

BRIEF-TUI disposes all remaining shares in Hapag-Lloyd * DISPOSES ALL REMAINING SHARES IN HAPAG-LLOYD AG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Hapag-Lloyd, UASC shipping merger weathers Qatar row: source HAMBURG/FRANKFURT Hapag-Lloyd's merger with Arab Shipping Company, which is owned by six Gulf states, is proceeding as planned, despite the row between Qatar and its neighbors, a source at the German shipping group told Reuters on Friday.