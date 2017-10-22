High Liner Foods Inc (HLF.TO)
HLF.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
14.21CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.28 (-1.93%)
Prev Close
$14.49
Open
$14.55
Day's High
$14.55
Day's Low
$14.03
Volume
93,097
Avg. Vol
45,406
52-wk High
$27.62
52-wk Low
$13.37
Mon, Aug 14 2017
BRIEF-High Liner Foods reports Q2 earnings per share $0.02
* High Liner Foods reports operating results for the second quarter of 2017
BRIEF-High Liner Foods appoints Henry Demone CEO
* High Liner Foods Inc - appointment of Henry Demone as company's CEO, effective immediately
BRIEF-High Liner Foods posts Q1 adj. earnings per share C$0.46
* High Liner Foods reports operating results for the first quarter of 2017
