Himachal Futuristic Communications Ltd (HMFC.NS)
HMFC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
28.10INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs0.35 (+1.26%)
Prev Close
Rs27.75
Open
Rs27.85
Day's High
Rs28.80
Day's Low
Rs27.80
Volume
4,721,588
Avg. Vol
12,321,130
52-wk High
Rs35.95
52-wk Low
Rs11.00
BRIEF-Himachal Futuristic Communications gets purchase order worth 5.58 bln rupees from Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd
* Got advance purchase order for 5.58 billion rupees from Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited for defence communication network Source text: http://bit.ly/2ycFt4A Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Himachal Futuristic Communications June-qtr profit falls
* June quarter profit 256.3 million rupees versus profit 461.8 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-India's Himachal Futuristic Communications approves allotment of NCDs
* Says approved allotment of NCDs worth upto 42.3 million rupees
