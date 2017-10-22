Edition:
Himachal Futuristic Communications Ltd (HMFC.NS)

HMFC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

28.10INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs0.35 (+1.26%)
Prev Close
Rs27.75
Open
Rs27.85
Day's High
Rs28.80
Day's Low
Rs27.80
Volume
4,721,588
Avg. Vol
12,321,130
52-wk High
Rs35.95
52-wk Low
Rs11.00

BRIEF-Himachal Futuristic Communications gets purchase order worth 5.58 bln rupees from Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd

* Got ‍advance purchase order for 5.58 billion rupees from Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited for defence communication network​ Source text: http://bit.ly/2ycFt4A Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's Himachal Futuristic Communications June-qtr profit falls

* June quarter profit 256.3 million rupees versus profit 461.8 million rupees year ago

BRIEF-India's Himachal Futuristic Communications approves allotment of NCDs

* Says approved allotment of NCDs worth upto 42.3 million rupees

