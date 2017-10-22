Edition:
Hammerson PLC (HMNJ.J)

HMNJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

9,615.41ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

2.41 (+0.03%)
Prev Close
9,613.00
Open
9,612.00
Day's High
9,658.00
Day's Low
9,577.00
Volume
121,459
Avg. Vol
421,761
52-wk High
11,000.00
52-wk Low
8,821.00

Wed, Sep 13 2017

BRIEF-Hammerson announces exercise of early redemption option on GBP 250 mln 6.875 pct bonds

* HAMMERSON PLC ANNOUNCES EXERCISE OF EARLY REDEMPTION OPTION IN RESPECT OF GBP 250,000,000 6.875% BONDS DUE 2020

Continue Reading

BRIEF-Hammerson, Allianz Real Estate secure 625 mln euro loan for Ireland mall

* ‍HAMMERSON AND ALLIANZ REAL ESTATE ARRANGE A SEVEN-YEAR LOAN SECURED ON DUNDRUM TOWN CENTRE​

UPDATE 1-UK's Hammerson first-half net asset value rises 4.3 percent

July 26 Britain-based shopping centre landlord Hammerson Plc posted a 4.3 percent rise in first-half net asset value, as more customers visited its malls.

BRIEF-Hammerson says first-half NAV up 4.3 pct

* HAMMERSON PLC - AS AT JUNE 30, 2017 EPRA NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE 7.71 POUNDS VERSUS 7.39 POUNDS AS AT DEC 31, 2016 (NOT JUNE 30, 2016)

BRIEF-Hammerson HY adjusted eps 15.1 pence

* HAMMERSON PLC - HY ADJUSTED PROFIT 119.4 MILLION POUNDS VERSUS 112.6 MILLION POUNDS YEAR AGO

BRIEF-Hammerson says CFO to be on leave following planned operation

* Following planned operation last week, Timon Drakesmith, chief financial officer, will be taking a leave of absence in order to recuperate

BRIEF-Hammerson sells Westwood and Westwood gateway retail parks

* Disposal of Westwood and Westwood Gateway Retail Parks, Thanet

