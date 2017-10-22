Henkel AG & Co KgaA (HNKG_p.DE)
HNKG_p.DE on Xetra
116.60EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Henkel may make U.S. acquisitions: CEO in newspaper
FRANKFURT German consumer goods group Henkel may further expand its business in the United States via acquisitions, Chief Executive Hans van Bylen told Welt am Sonntag in an interview.
Henkel may make U.S. acquistions - CEO in newspaper
FRANKFURT, Oct 21 German consumer goods group Henkel may further expand its business in the United States via acquisitions, Chief Executive Hans van Bylen told Welt am Sonntag in an interview.
UPDATE 3-Henkel counts on new products to tackle weak sales growth
* Shares down 4.7 pct, hit lowest since February (Recasts, adds CEO comments, background)
BRIEF-Henkel says Persil's U.S. market share exceeds 3 pct
* CEO says Persil market share in the United States now exceeds 3 percent
BRIEF-Jyothy Laboratories says no development regarding deal with Henkel
* Says clarifies on news item 'Henkel will buy up to 26 pct stake at market price, says Jyothy Laboratories'
UPDATE 1-Henkel sales boosted by adhesives unit
* Organic sales up 5.5 pct at adhesives, 3.0 pct at laundry (Adds details, background)
