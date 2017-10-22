Hannover Rueck SE (HNRGn.DE)

BRIEF-Hannover Re: want to return to 2015 premium level in U.S. * CEO says wants to return to 2015 premium level in U.S. cat cover

Hannover Re expects no 2017 earnings growth due to hurricanes MUNICH, Oct 19 Hannover RE does not expect its earnings per share (EPS) to increase in 2017 due to payouts related to damage done by hurricanes which hit the United States in recent weeks.

Talanx warns may miss 2017 profit as natural disasters hit Hannover Re BERLIN, Sept 21 German insurer Talanx warned it may miss its profit target for 2017 as its reinsurer Hannover Re is being hit by major claims from a series of hurricanes and an earthquake in Mexico.

Hannover Re warns may miss profit target after hurricanes, Mexico quake BERLIN, Sept 21 German reinsurer Hannover Re warned on Thursday it may miss its target for a 2017 net profit of 1 billion euros ($1.19 billion) due to claims from a series of hurricanes and an earthquake in Mexico.

Hurricane Harvey much less damaging than Katrina, Sandy: Hannover Re FRANKFURT Damages from Harvey, the hurricane and tropical storm ravaging Houston and the Texas Gulf Coast, are estimated to be well below those from major storms that have hit New Orleans and New York, according to Hannover Re on Monday.

Hannover Re affirms 2017 target after Q2 profit jumps by a quarter FRANKFURT, Aug 10 Hannover Re said on Thursday that second-quarter net profit rose nearly 25 percent from a year earlier and affirmed its guidance for the full year.

