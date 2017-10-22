Edition:
Hochschild Mining PLC (HOCM.L)

HOCM.L on London Stock Exchange

227.60GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-5.20 (-2.23%)
Prev Close
232.80
Open
233.50
Day's High
236.30
Day's Low
226.20
Volume
1,010,941
Avg. Vol
1,883,804
52-wk High
337.60
52-wk Low
186.60

Wed, Sep 20 2017

Miner Hochschild boosts hunt for acquisitions: executive

AREQUIPA, Peru Precious metals miner Hochschild Mining Plc is doubling down on efforts to find early-stage mining projects to acquire and is open to deposits that depart from its focus on silver and gold, the chief executive said on Wednesday.

BRIEF-Revelo Resources executes option agreement with Hochschild for Loro Gold-Silver project in Northern Chile

* Revelo Resources Corp - executes option agreement with Hochschild for Loro gold-silver project in Northern Chile, together with subsidiary agreements​

UPDATE 1-Miner Hochschild's H1 pretax profit falls 33.8 pct on higher costs

Aug 16 Precious metals miner Hochschild Mining Plc's pretax profit fell 33.8 percent in the first half of the year, hurt by higher costs.

BRIEF-Revelo Resources signs LOI with Hochschild Mining

* Signed letter of intent with Hochschild Mining which gives Hochschild option to earn 100% interest in co's Northern Chile gold-silver project

