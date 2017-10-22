EFG Hermes Holdings SAE (HRHO.CA)

BRIEF-EFG Hermes posts Q2 consol profit * Q2 CONSOL PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS EGP 394.8 MILLION VS LOSS OF EGP 69.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

BRIEF-EFG Hermes continues to divest its remaining stake in Crédit Libanais * CONTINUES TO DIVEST ITS REMAINING STAKE IN CRÉDIT LIBANAIS FOLLOWING SALE OF ITS MAJORITY STAKE IN BANK AND ITS SUBSEQUENT DECONSOLIDATION IN Q2 OF LAST YEAR

UPDATE 1-EFG Hermes to start factoring services, expand leasing CAIRO, July 18 Egyptian investment bank EFG Hermes will begin offering factoring services before the end of the year as part of a push into non-banking services, an EFG official told Reuters on Tuesday.

EFG Hermes expects to advise three firms worth $700 mln by end-2018 CAIRO, July 18 Egyptian investment bank EFG Hermes expects to serve as debt adviser to three Middle East companies worth $700 million by the end of 2018, a bank official told Reuters on Tuesday.

BRIEF-EFG Hermes announces $21.5 mln investment in FIM * Says unit enters into definitive agreements to invest $21.5 million in Frontier Investment Management Partners Ltd (FIM)

BRIEF-EFG Hermes to manage Ahli United Bank funds * Announces that its asset management division has been awarded mandates from Ahli United Bank - Egypt to manage two funds Tharwa and Alpha Source: (http://bit.ly/2uxGpel) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Egypt's EFG Hermes opens Pakistan office * Opens Pakistan office and will operate as EFG Hermes Pakistan Limited Source:(http://bit.ly/2qePNAQ) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-EFG Hermes Q1 profit rises * Q1 net profit after tax and minority interest from continued operations EGP 236 million versus EGP 79 million year ago