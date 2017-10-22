H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (HR_u.TO)
HR_u.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
21.59CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.01 (+0.05%)
Prev Close
$21.58
Open
$21.57
Day's High
$21.65
Day's Low
$21.50
Volume
245,358
Avg. Vol
438,295
52-wk High
$23.68
52-wk Low
$20.17
BRIEF-H&R REIT and H&R Finance Trust call joint special meetings to consider internal reorganization
* H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and H&R Finance Trust call joint special meetings to consider internal reorganization
BRIEF-H&R announces $125 mm senior unsecured debenture financing
* Announces intention to redeem outstanding 2018 convertible unsecured debentures
BRIEF-H&R Real Estate Investment Trust reports qtrly FFO per stapled unit C$0.46
* H&R REIT announces second quarter 2017 results and renewal of normal course issuer bid
BRIEF-H&R REIT announces adoption of new compensation program, board expansion
* There will be caps on short term and long term performance awards for executives
