Husky Energy Inc (HSE.TO)

HSE.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

15.75CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.05 (+0.32%)
Prev Close
$15.70
Open
$15.70
Day's High
$15.82
Day's Low
$15.69
Volume
388,737
Avg. Vol
861,297
52-wk High
$17.42
52-wk Low
$13.39

Thu, Oct 12 2017

BRIEF-Kvaerner wins Husky tow-out and installation contract

* Contract to kvaerner for tow-out and installation of west white rose cgs

BRIEF-TechnipFMC awarded EPCI contract for Husky Energy West White Rose project in Canada

* Awarded EPCI (engineering, procurement, construction & installation) contract for the Husky Energy West White Rose project in Canada

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

Aug 14 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:

BRIEF-Husky agrees to acquire U.S. Midwest Refinery

* Husky agrees to acquire U.S. Midwest Refinery; increases value-added processing capacity

Husky Energy to buy $435 million Wisconsin refinery

CALGARY, Alberta Canadian integrated oil company Husky Energy Inc said on Monday it is buying a refinery in the United States from Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP for $435 million in cash.

Husky Energy boosts crude processing with $435 mln refinery buy

Aug 14 Canadian integrated oil company Husky Energy Inc said it would buy a refinery in the United States from Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP for $435 million in cash.

BRIEF-Snc-Lavalin-Dragados-Pennecon GP to work with Husky Energy on Canadian offshore project

* Snc-Lavalin-Dragados-Pennecon General Partnership to work with Husky Energy on Canadian offshore project

Husky Energy see possible acquisitions, posts smaller second-quarter loss

Canadian oil and gas producer Husky Energy Inc sees an increased opportunity for asset purchases, but will have a "high bar" for determining whether to buy, company Chief Executive Officer Rob Peabody said on Friday.

