Holdsport Ltd (HSPJ.J)

HSPJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

6,391.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

76.00 (+1.20%)
Prev Close
6,315.00
Open
6,260.00
Day's High
6,427.00
Day's Low
6,260.00
Volume
421,120
Avg. Vol
112,463
52-wk High
7,300.00
52-wk Low
5,502.00

Thu, Sep 28 2017

BRIEF-Holdsport HY core HEPS before forex impact down 2.2 pct

* HY ‍CORE HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE BEFORE FOREIGN EXCHANGE EFFECT DECREASED 2.2 PCT TO 207.4 CENTS​

BRIEF-Holdsport ‍sees HY HEPS of 191.1 to 199.3 cents per share​

* ‍SEES HY HEADLINE EPS OF 191.1 CENTS PER SHARE TO 199.3 CENTS PER SHARE​

BRIEF-Long4Life to acquire entire issued share capital of Holdsport Ltd

* SAYS LONG4LIFE HAS SUBMITTED FIRM INTENTION OFFER LETTER TO HOLDSPORT TO ACQUIRE 100% OF ISSUED ORDINARY SHARE CAPITAL OF HOLDSPORT LONG4LIFE LIMITED

BRIEF-Holdsport says proposed acquisition by Long4Life

* Says submitted a non-binding expression of interest to board of directors of Holdsport in relation to a proposed transaction

BRIEF-Holdsport FY core HEPS down 10.9 pct

* Audited summary consolidated financial statements for the year ended Feb 28, 2017

