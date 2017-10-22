Holdsport Ltd (HSPJ.J)
HSPJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
6,391.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
6,391.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
76.00 (+1.20%)
76.00 (+1.20%)
Prev Close
6,315.00
6,315.00
Open
6,260.00
6,260.00
Day's High
6,427.00
6,427.00
Day's Low
6,260.00
6,260.00
Volume
421,120
421,120
Avg. Vol
112,463
112,463
52-wk High
7,300.00
7,300.00
52-wk Low
5,502.00
5,502.00
Thu, Sep 28 2017
BRIEF-Holdsport HY core HEPS before forex impact down 2.2 pct
* HY CORE HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE BEFORE FOREIGN EXCHANGE EFFECT DECREASED 2.2 PCT TO 207.4 CENTS
BRIEF-Holdsport sees HY HEPS of 191.1 to 199.3 cents per share
* SEES HY HEADLINE EPS OF 191.1 CENTS PER SHARE TO 199.3 CENTS PER SHARE
BRIEF-Long4Life to acquire entire issued share capital of Holdsport Ltd
* SAYS LONG4LIFE HAS SUBMITTED FIRM INTENTION OFFER LETTER TO HOLDSPORT TO ACQUIRE 100% OF ISSUED ORDINARY SHARE CAPITAL OF HOLDSPORT LONG4LIFE LIMITED
BRIEF-Holdsport says proposed acquisition by Long4Life
* Says submitted a non-binding expression of interest to board of directors of Holdsport in relation to a proposed transaction
BRIEF-Holdsport FY core HEPS down 10.9 pct
* Audited summary consolidated financial statements for the year ended Feb 28, 2017
