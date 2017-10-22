Hastings Group Holdings PLC (HSTG.L)

BRIEF-Hastings says had talks with AA Plc * ‍NOTES MEDIA SPECULATION REGARDING A COMBINATION OF HASTINGS WITH AA'S INSURANCE DIVISION​

UPDATE 2-UK insurer Hastings reaps sales gain from higher car premiums Aug 9 Rising British motor insurance premiums helped Hastings deliver a 22 percent rise in first half profit as people shopped around for policies, which the insurer said lifted its sales.

BRIEF-Hastings Group says HY gross written premiums up 28 pct * Hy gross written premiums up 28 pct to £462.0m (30 june 2016: £360.6m) and net revenue up 22 pct to £345.2m (30 june 2016: £282.7m)

UK insurer Hastings H1 core profit up 22.1 pct Aug 9 British insurer Hastings Group Holdings Plc reported a 22.1 percent jump in first-half adjusted operating profit, as legal changes drove up the cost of motor insurance premiums in the country.

BRIEF-Hastings Group says conversion of Hastings Investco shareholding into direct shareholdings * ‍GS shareholders and founder shareholders are no longer regarded as a concert party for purposes of city code on takeovers and mergers​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

REFILE-BRIEF-Hastings Investco to place 35 million shares in Hastings - bookrunner * Bookrunner says proposed placing of shares in hastings group holdings plc

BRIEF-Hastings Investco sells 35 mln shares in Hastings -bookrunner * Says Hastings Investco Ltd has agreed to sell an aggregate of 35 million ordinary shares in Hastings Group Holdings Plc , at a price of 300.5 pence per share

UPDATE 2-Insurer Hastings expects to benefit from British rule changes April 28 Insurer Hastings Group, which sells most of its policies via price comparison websites, sees opportunities to gain market share this year as legal changes drive up the cost of motor insurance premiums in Britain.