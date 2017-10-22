Capital Stage AG (HWAG.DE)
HWAG.DE on Xetra
6.30EUR
20 Oct 2017
6.30EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€-0.07 (-1.11%)
€-0.07 (-1.11%)
Prev Close
€6.37
€6.37
Open
€6.34
€6.34
Day's High
€6.37
€6.37
Day's Low
€6.29
€6.29
Volume
81,090
81,090
Avg. Vol
179,744
179,744
52-wk High
€6.92
€6.92
52-wk Low
€5.85
€5.85
Thu, Jun 1 2017
BRIEF-SPI Energy Co agrees with Capital Stage AG to sell UK solar project
* SPI Energy Co Ltd announces agreement with Capital Stage AG to sell UK solar project
