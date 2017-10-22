Iberdrola SA (IBE.MC)
Fri, Oct 20 2017
Exclusive: Iberdrola demanded change at Siemens Gamesa as problems mounted
MADRID Spanish utility Iberdrola used its influence to change the management of Siemens Gamesa on Friday after the wind-power joint venture suffered two profit warnings in less than three months.
* Siemens Gamesa delays strategy to February, share price falls
UPDATE 1-ScottishPower Renewables gets planning approval for 1.2 GW offshore windfarm
LONDON, Aug 7 ScottishPower Renewables, part of Spanish utility Iberdrola, has received planning approval from the British government for a 1.2-gigawatt offshore wind farm off the coast of Norfolk, the firm said on Monday.
Iberdrola to enter Italy's retail power market by year end: executive
ROME Spanish utility Iberdrola will enter Italy's retail power market by year end and is targeting 5-7 percent of the country's more than 37 million consumers, one of the group's top managers said on Tuesday.
BRIEF-GE confirms it has secured its first order in Mexico for 7HA.01 gas turbine technology with Iberdrola
* General Electric Co- Confirmed it has secured its first order in Mexico for 7HA.01 gas turbine technology with long-time customer Iberdrola Source text : (http://bit.ly/2sQ3bRX) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Iberdrola consolidates assets in Brazil, possible IPO
* SHAREHOLDERS OF NEOENERGIA , I.E., BB BANCO DE INVESTIMENTO, CAIXA DE PREVIDENCIA DOS FUNCIONARIOS DO BANCO DO BRASIL AND IBERDROLA ENERGIA REACH DEAL SO THAT NEOENERGIA INCORPORATES BUSINESSES OF ELEKTRO
BRIEF-Iberdrola to build wind farm for Apple
* Says that through its US unit, Avangrid Renewables, it has signed an agreement with Apple Energy, a unit of Apple, for long-term energy sale from the Montague wind farm in Oregon, the United States