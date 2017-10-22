Edition:
United States

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd (ICIR.NS)

ICIR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

395.90INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs4.20 (+1.07%)
Prev Close
Rs391.70
Open
Rs394.00
Day's High
Rs399.00
Day's Low
Rs392.00
Volume
506,787
Avg. Vol
1,092,437
52-wk High
Rs509.40
52-wk Low
Rs271.00

Select another date:

Tue, Jul 25 2017

BRIEF-ICICI Prudential Life Insurance June-qtr profit after tax & extraordinary items rises

July 25 ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd:

Continue Reading
Select another date:

Market Views

» More ICIR.NS Market Views