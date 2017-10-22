ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd (ICIR.NS)
ICIR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
395.90INR
19 Oct 2017
395.90INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs4.20 (+1.07%)
Rs4.20 (+1.07%)
Prev Close
Rs391.70
Rs391.70
Open
Rs394.00
Rs394.00
Day's High
Rs399.00
Rs399.00
Day's Low
Rs392.00
Rs392.00
Volume
506,787
506,787
Avg. Vol
1,092,437
1,092,437
52-wk High
Rs509.40
Rs509.40
52-wk Low
Rs271.00
Rs271.00
Select another date:
Tue, Jul 25 2017
BRIEF-ICICI Prudential Life Insurance June-qtr profit after tax & extraordinary items rises
July 25 ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd:
BRIEF-ICICI Prudential Life Insurance clarifies news items regarding co taking over Sahara Life's insurance business
July 4 ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd
BRIEF-ICICI Prudential Life Insurance March qtr consol profit rises
April 25 Icici Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd
Select another date: