Intermediate Capital Group PLC (ICP.L)

ICP.L on London Stock Exchange

964.50GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

11.00 (+1.15%)
Prev Close
953.50
Open
960.00
Day's High
966.00
Day's Low
948.00
Volume
281,730
Avg. Vol
675,830
52-wk High
971.50
52-wk Low
584.86

UPDATE 1-Intermediate Capital Q1 assets dip on forex, investment completions

* Shares down 0.3 pct, lag flat mid-cap index (Adds analyst reaction, updates shares)

Intermediate Capital Q1 assets dip on forex, trade completions

LONDON, July 25 Fund manager Intermediate Capital Group said total assets fell 2 percent during its first quarter after inflows were more than offset by currency moves and as more money was returned to investors.

BRIEF-Intermediate Capital Group says inflows in Q1 were 600 mln euros

* Says inflows in Q1 were 600 million euros ($699.84 million)with robust demand for current fund raising

BRIEF-Intermediate Capital FY assets up 10 pct to 23.8 bln euros

* Total aum up 10 pct to eur 23.8bn, with eur 4.0bn of new money raised; third party fee earning aum up 19 pct to eur 18.7bn

MOVES-ICG hires managing director of marketing & client relations for U.S. western region

May 8 Asset manager Intermediate Capital Group Plc named Chris Hawkins as managing director of Marketing & Client Relations, Western Region USA, effective immediately.

