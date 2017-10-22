Edition:
IDBI Bank Ltd (IDBI.NS)

IDBI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

51.80INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.60 (-1.15%)
Prev Close
Rs52.40
Open
Rs52.40
Day's High
Rs52.45
Day's Low
Rs51.40
Volume
568,087
Avg. Vol
2,918,649
52-wk High
Rs86.40
52-wk Low
Rs50.20

BRIEF-ICICI Securities to manage disinvestment of 30 pct of paid up shares of NSDL held by IDBI Bank

* Co to manage disinvestment of 30 percent of paid up equity shares of NSDL held by IDBI Bank Ltd‍​

BRIEF-IDBI Bank gets shareholders' nod to issue equity shares to Govt Of India

* Gets shareholders' nod to issue, allot equity shares aggregating upto 18.61 billion rupees to Government Of India

BRIEF-IDBI Bank sells further 9.03 pct stake in SIDBI

* Says sold further 9.03 percent stake in SIDBI on Sept 26, 27‍​ Source text: http://bit.ly/2hy7poV Further company coverage:

BRIEF-IDBI Bank sells 1 pct stake in SIDBI​

* Says sold 1 percent of paid up capital of SIDBI on Sept 22 Source text: http://bit.ly/2htkuA1 Further company coverage:

BRIEF-IDBI Bank sells 1.25 mln shares of Clearing Corp of India

* Says sold 1.25 million shares of Clearing Corp of India on Sept 13 Source text - http://bit.ly/2y0BS5C Further company coverage:

BRIEF-IDBI Bank allots 247.5 mln shares to India govt at 76.77 rupees per share

* Says allotted 247.5 million shares to india government and 51.3 million shares to lic of india at 76.77 rupees per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-IDBI Bank approves preferential issue of capital worth up to 18.61 bln rupees to India govt‍​

* Says approved preferntial issue of capital worth up to 18.61 billion rupees to India government ‍​ Source text: http://bit.ly/2vU4xvR Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's IDBI Bank posts June-qtr loss

* June quarter net loss 8.53 billion rupees versus profit of 2.41 billion rupees year ago

Surge of Indian AT1 issues expected, as IDBI finds way to pay

* Investors lap up bank capital as IDBI pledges to pay coupon

BRIEF-Jaypee Infratech says withdrawn reply relating to petition filed by IDBI Bank

* Says withdrawn reply relating to petition filed by IDBI Bank against co under bankruptcy code before NCLT

