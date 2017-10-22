Idea Cellular Ltd (IDEA.NS)
Fri, Oct 13 2017
BRIEF-Idea Cellular gets shareholders' nod for Vodafone merger
* Gets shareholders' nod for scheme of amalgamation among Vodafone Mobile Services Ltd, Vodafone India Ltd & Idea Cellular Ltd
BRIEF-India's Idea Cellular says has not identified any data breach
* Clarifies on news item regarding data breach in 6,000 Indian organisations including government offices, banks
BRIEF-Nokia to help Idea Cellular meet bandwidth demand
* To help Idea Cellular meet bandwidth demand by deploying 1830 photonic services switch based wavelength division multiplexing (WDM) solution Source text - Nokia will help Idea Cellular meet ever-increasing bandwidth demand by deploying Nokia's 1830 Photonic Services Switch (PSS) based Wavelength Division Multiplexing (WDM) solution. The optical transport network solution will be implemented across fiber-constrained geographies on the Idea network. Once the technology is deployed, Idea will be
BRIEF-Idea Cellular filed application before NCLT for approval of Vodafone merger
* Co on Monday filed application before NCLT, Ahmedabad Bench, for approval of merger with Vodafone India, Vodafone Mobile Services Source text: http://bit.ly/2hEOTih Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Idea cellular working with phone vendors to make phones affordable: exec
* Exec says have no intention to subsidize handsets, working with phone vendors to make phones affordable
UPDATE 1-India's Idea Cellular posts third straight loss amid price war
* FY18 capex guidance at 60 bln rupees (Adds details, background)
BRIEF-Idea Cellular June quarter blended ARPU 141 rupees
* June quarter blended churn 6.7 percent Source text - http://bit.ly/2tLONuV Further company coverage:
July 27 Idea Cellular Ltd, India's No. 3 telecoms firm, reported a third straight quarterly loss on Thursday, reeling in the wake of a price war wrought by new entrant to the sector, Reliance Jio.
BRIEF-India's Idea Cellular posts June qtr loss
BRIEF-Idea Cellular says co, Vodafone India welcome CCI merger clearance
* Idea Cellular says "welcome decision of Competition Commission of India approving proposed merger of Vodafone India and Idea Cellular"