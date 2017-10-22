IDFC Bank Ltd (IDFB.NS)
Thu, Oct 5 2017
BRIEF-IDFC Bank, Shriram Group agree to extend CES agreement up to Nov. 8, 2017
* Co, Shriram Group agreed for extension of confidentiality, exclusivity and standstill agreement up to November 8, 2017 Source text - http://bit.ly/2fTMMHj Further company coverage:
India's IDFC Bank Q1 profit rises 65 pct; bad loans ratio falls y/y
July 27 India's IDFC Bank reported a 65 percent rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, helped by higher interest income and as the bad loans ratio fell from a year earlier.
BRIEF-India's IDFC Bank June-qtr profit up 65 pct
* June-quarter net profit 4.38 billion rupees versus 2.65 billion rupees last year
BRIEF-IDFC Bank clarifies on news item regarding Shriram Transport Finance, Shriram City Union Finance merger with co
* Clarifies on news item "Shriram Transport Finance, Shriram City Union Finance to merge with co", "Shriram Capital's life, general insurance business to merge with IDFC"
BRIEF-India's IDFC Bank says board approves resignation of Sunil Kakar as CFO
June 30 Idfc Bank Ltd: * Says board approves resignation of Sunil Kakar as CFO Source text - http://bit.ly/2t8wts3 Further company coverage:
BRIEF-IDFC Bank COO Avtar Monga appointed as executive director
* Says COO Avtar Monga appointed as an executive director on the board of the bank for a period of 3 (three) years Source text - (http://bit.ly/2oJgPiZ) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's IDFC Bank says actively looking at several inorganic options
* Exec says sold 14 bad loan accounts for a net 20 billion rupees to asset reconstruction companies in Q4
IDFC Bank Q4 net profit rises on higher interest income
April 25 India's IDFC Bank Ltd reported a 7 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit on Tuesday, helped by an increase in interest income and a drop in provisions for bad loans.
BRIEF-IDFC Bank March qtr profit up about 7 pct
* March quarter net profit 1.76 billion rupees versus 1.65 billion rupees last year