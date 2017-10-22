Edition:
United States

IDFC Ltd (IDFC.NS)

IDFC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

63.60INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs0.30 (+0.47%)
Prev Close
Rs63.30
Open
Rs63.60
Day's High
Rs64.65
Day's Low
Rs63.00
Volume
3,738,092
Avg. Vol
9,954,133
52-wk High
Rs71.30
52-wk Low
Rs50.20

Select another date:

Thu, Jul 27 2017

BRIEF-India's IDFC June-qtr consol profit up 65 pct

* Consol profit in june quarter last year was 1.81 billion rupees; consol total income was INR 23.61 billion Source text - http://bit.ly/2uAM4D3 Further company coverage:

Continue Reading

India's Shriram Group agrees to sell units to IDFC

NEW DELHI, July 8 India's Shriram Group said on Saturday it has reached agreement to merge some of its financial service businesses with those of IDFC Group.

BRIEF-IDFC Ltd seeks members' nod for appointment of Sunil Kakar as MD & CEO

* Seeks members' nod for appointment of Sunil Kakar as managing director & CEO of the company

BRIEF-India cenbank removes IDFC Ltd from foreign investment ban list

* Monitoring of foreign investment under PIS in Indian companies- removal from ban list - FIIS/RPIS : M/S IDFC Limited Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sAslkt) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-IDFC Ltd March qtr consol profit down about 8 pct

* March quarter consol net profit after tax 2.48 billion rupees

Select another date:

Market Views

» More IDFC.NS Market Views