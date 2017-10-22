IDFC Ltd (IDFC.NS)
IDFC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
63.60INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs0.30 (+0.47%)
Prev Close
Rs63.30
Open
Rs63.60
Day's High
Rs64.65
Day's Low
Rs63.00
Volume
3,738,092
Avg. Vol
9,954,133
52-wk High
Rs71.30
52-wk Low
Rs50.20
Thu, Jul 27 2017
BRIEF-India's IDFC June-qtr consol profit up 65 pct
* Consol profit in june quarter last year was 1.81 billion rupees; consol total income was INR 23.61 billion Source text - http://bit.ly/2uAM4D3 Further company coverage:
India's Shriram Group agrees to sell units to IDFC
NEW DELHI, July 8 India's Shriram Group said on Saturday it has reached agreement to merge some of its financial service businesses with those of IDFC Group.
BRIEF-IDFC Ltd seeks members' nod for appointment of Sunil Kakar as MD & CEO
* Seeks members' nod for appointment of Sunil Kakar as managing director & CEO of the company
BRIEF-India cenbank removes IDFC Ltd from foreign investment ban list
* Monitoring of foreign investment under PIS in Indian companies- removal from ban list - FIIS/RPIS : M/S IDFC Limited Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sAslkt) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-IDFC Ltd March qtr consol profit down about 8 pct
* March quarter consol net profit after tax 2.48 billion rupees
