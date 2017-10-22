IG Group Holdings PLC (IGG.L)
630.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
-0.50 (-0.08%)
630.50
631.00
634.50
626.00
731,328
938,891
853.00
441.70
Thu, Sep 21 2017
UPDATE 1-IG Group's Q1 revenue jumps on expanded client base
Sept 21 IG Group Holdings Plc, a British online trading company, on Thursday reported a 21.4 percent rise in revenue to 135.2 million pounds ($182.47 million) for the quarter ended Aug. 31 helped by an expanded client base.
IG Group's Q1 revenue jumps on expanding client base
Sept 21 IG Group Holdings Plc, a British online trading company, reported a rise in first-quarter revenue, as an expanding client base helped counter quieter markets.
UPDATE 1-British online trading firm IG's profit rises as client base grows
July 18 British online financial trading company IG Group Holdings' full-year pretax profit rose 3 percent, beating analysts' estimates, as an expanding client base helped it grow revenue despite quiet markets.
British online trading firm IG reports rise in annual profit
July 18 British online financial trading company IG Group Holdings Plc said on Tuesday that full-year pretax profit rose 3 percent, beating analysts' estimates.
BRIEF-IG Group Holdings FY net trading revenue up 8 pct
* FY operating expenses up 14 percent, reflecting continued investment in effective marketing
BRIEF-IG supports UK watchdog's decision to delay rules on contracts for differences
* IG Group Holdings Plc response to FCA and ESMA announcements
BRIEF-IG Group comments on FCA's asset management market study
* Changes will only lead to more positive investment outcomes for consumers
UPDATE 1-UK's IG sees FY pretax profit "modestly" ahead of last year
May 31IG Group Holdings Plc, a British online trading company, said it expected full-year pretax profit and earnings to be "modestly" ahead of last year, with full-year revenue seen rising about 7 percent.
UK's IG sees FY pretax profit "modestly" ahead of last year
May 31IG Group Holdings Plc, a British online trading company, said it expected full-year pretax profit and earnings to be "modestly" ahead of last year, with full-year revenue seen rising about 7 percent.
BRIEF-IG Group sees FY profit before tax modestly ahead of last year
* Despite a quiet Q4 in financial markets, IG's revenue in period was higher than in same quarter a year ago