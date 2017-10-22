IGM Financial Inc (IGM.TO)
IGM.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
45.50CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$1.89 (+4.33%)
Prev Close
$43.61
Open
$43.65
Day's High
$45.82
Day's Low
$43.65
Volume
541,295
Avg. Vol
190,582
52-wk High
$45.82
52-wk Low
$35.16
BRIEF-IGM FINANCIAL ANNOUNCES SEPTEMBER INVESTMENT FUND SALES, TOTAL AUM
* IGM FINANCIAL INC. ANNOUNCES SEPTEMBER 2017 INVESTMENT FUND SALES AND TOTAL ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT
BRIEF-IGM Financial announces August 2017 investment fund sales and total assets under management
* IGM Financial Inc announces August 2017 investment fund sales and total assets under management
BRIEF-IGM Financial Inc Reports second quarter earnings
* Q2 earnings per share view C$0.77 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
BRIEF-IGM Financial announces July investment fund sales, total AUM
* IGM Financial Inc announces July 2017 investment fund sales and total assets under management
BRIEF-IGM Financial announces June 2017 investment fund sales, total assets under management
* IGM Financial Inc announces June 2017 investment fund sales and total assets under management
BRIEF-IGM Financial Inc announces May 2017 investment fund sales and total assets under management
* IGM Financial Inc announces May 2017 investment fund sales and total assets under management
BRIEF-IGM Financial announces April 2017 investment fund sales, total assets under management
* IGM Financial Inc. announces April 2017 investment fund sales and total assets under management
