InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG.L)
4,062.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
-37.00 (-0.90%)
4,099.00
4,099.00
4,134.00
4,048.00
1,222,673
653,290
4,492.00
3,088.63
Fri, Oct 20 2017
BRIEF-Hotelier IHG's global comparable rooms revenue up 2.3 pct
* INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC - GLOBAL Q3 COMPARABLE REVPAR 1 UP 2.3 PCT, AND UP 2.2 PCT Q3 YTD
BRIEF-Intercontinental Hotels - signed 3 management contracts
* Intercontinental Hotels Group - signed 3 management contracts to introduce its Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants brand to Asia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Hotelier IHG reports slower second quarter revenue per room growth
InterContinental Hotels Group reported slower growth in revenue per room in the second quarter, sending its shares down 4 percent, as a later Easter weighed on its U.S. performance.
UPDATE 2-Hotelier IHG reports slower Q2 revenue per room growth
* Shares fall 4 pct (Adds CFO, investor comments, share movement)
Hotelier IHG reports slower rooms revenue growth
Aug 8 InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) on Tuesday reported slower global rooms revenue growth for the second quarter, hurt by a decline in U.S. growth due to a later Easter this year.
BRIEF-InterContinental Hotels reports higher first-half profit
* H1 REPORTED REVENUE $857 MILLION VERSUS $838 MILLION YEAR AGO
UPDATE 1-Hotelier IHG's CEO to be succeeded by company insider
May 5 InterContinental Hotels Group Plc said Chief Commercial Officer Keith Barr would succeed CEO Richard Solomons at the end of next month, Solomons stepping down after running the business for six years.
InterContinental Hotels says Q1 rooms revenue growth up, CEO to retire
InterContinental Hotels Group Plc on Friday reported faster growth in room revenue for the first quarter and said Chief Executive Richard Solomons would retire this year.
InterContinental Hotels says Q1 rooms revenue growth up, CEO to retire
May 5 InterContinental Hotels Group Plc on Friday reported faster growth in room revenue for the first quarter and said Chief Executive Richard Solomons would retire this year.
BRIEF-IHG Q1 global comparable rooms revenue rises
* 7K rooms opened, increasing net system size 3.4 pct yoy to 767k rooms
- InterContinental Hotels Group PLC 2017 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Slides
- InterContinental Hotels' (IHG) Management on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
- Hyatt: Valuable Real Estate And Brands That May Benefit From Increased Luxury And Travel Spending
- Dividend Growth Stocks Going Ex-Div Next Week (August 28-September 1st)
- Marriott: The Largest Luxury Hotel Operator Will Play A Defensive Role In Your Portfolio
- InterContinental Hotels' (IHG) CEO Keith Barr on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript