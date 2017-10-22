Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHTL.NS)

BRIEF-Indian Hotels Co approved appointment of Puneet Chhatwal as CEO * Says approved appointment of Puneet Chhatwal as managing director and chief executive officer

BRIEF-Indian Hotels gets shareholders' nod for appointment of N. Chandrasekaran as director * Gets shareholders' nod for appointment of N Chandrasekaran as director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Indian Hotels Company approves rights issue worth 15 bln rupees * Approves rights issue of equity shares to existing shareholders worth 15 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Indian Hotels June qtr consol loss narrows * June quarter consol loss 249.6 million rupees versus loss of 1.69 billion rupees last year

BRIEF-Indian Hotels Co seeks members' nod for private placement of NCDs * Seeks members' nod for private placement of NCDs up to an amount not exceeding 5 billion rupees

Head of Tata's hotel business to leave company in September MUMBAI, May 26 Rakesh Sarna, the managing director and chief executive of Indian Hotels Company Ltd , part of the Tata Group, resigned from the company on Friday.

BRIEF-Indian Hotels Company March-qtr profit falls about 54 pct * Profit in March quarter last year was INR 685.7 million as per IND-AS; total income INR 7.08 billion

BRIEF-Indian Hotels Co to consider scheme of amalgamation of unit with co * Says to consider scheme of amalgamation of Tifco Holdings Limited, wholly owned subsidiary, with company Source text for - (http://bit.ly/2qZB9Cu) Further company coverage: