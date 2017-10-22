3i Group PLC (III.L)
945.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
10.00 (+1.07%)
935.00
940.50
945.50
936.50
1,418,805
1,872,633
974.50
599.50
Tue, Oct 17 2017
MOVES-Asset manager 3i names three hires to private equity team
Oct 17 Asset manager 3i Group Plc announced three new hires to its private equity team.
BRIEF-3I to invest in Smarte Carte International
* HAS AGREED TO INVEST ALONGSIDE MANAGEMENT IN SMARTE CARTE INTERNATIONAL
BRIEF-3i group Q1 performance update
* Nav per share of 628 pence and total return of 4.1 pct at 30 June 2017
BRIEF-3I Group says to sell Mémora to Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan
* Proceeds to 3I will be 117 mln stg Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
BRIEF-3I Group to invest about $136 mln in Cirtec Medical
* Agreed to invest about $136 mln in Cirtec Medical, a leading provider of outsourced medical device design, engineering and manufacturing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
BRIEF-PIC completes 200 mln stg pension buy-in for 3i Group
* Says Completes 200 Mln Stg Pension Insurance Buy-in For 3i Group Pension plan
BRIEF-3I Group posts total full year return of 1.6 bln pounds
* Total return of 1,592 million pounds ($2.06 billion) or 36 percent and net asset value per share of 604 pence (31 march 2016: 463 pence)
