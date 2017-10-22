Iliad SA (ILD.PA)

UPDATE 1-Iliad profit rises on subscriber gains PARIS, Sept 1 French telecoms operator Iliad said profit rose 22 percent in the first half as the provider of low-cost internet and mobile services continued to win new business from rivals Orange, Bouygues and SFR.

Iliad profit rises on subscriber gains PARIS, Sept 1 French telecoms operator Iliad said profit rose 22 percent in the first half as the provider of low-cost internet and mobile services continued to win new business from rivals Orange and SFR .