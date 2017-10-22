China-backed fund clear to buy Imagination after rival interest ends LONDON, Sept 27 Imagination Technologies , the British chip designer selling itself to a China-backed buyout fund, said on Wednesday another potential buyer had ruled itself out, removing a potential hurdle to the 550 million pound ($737 million) deal.

Britain's FTSE hits bump as banks fall; Imagination Tech flies LONDON, Sept 25 The UK's top share index retreated on Monday, pulling away from a one-week high as losses among heavyweight financials and commodities-linked sectors weighed, though small cap Imagination Tech soared after a buyout fund agreed to buy the chip designer.

China-backed fund shunned by Trump to buy British chip maker Canyon Bridge Capital Partners, the China-backed buyout fund that was barred last week by U.S. President Donald Trump from buying a U.S. chip maker, said it would purchase British chip designer Imagination Technologies Group Plc .

UPDATE 2-China-backed fund shunned by Trump to buy British chip maker Sept 22 Canyon Bridge Capital Partners, the China-backed buyout fund that was barred last week by U.S. President Donald Trump from buying a U.S. chip maker, said it would purchase British chip designer Imagination Technologies Group Plc.

