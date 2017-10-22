IAMGOLD Corp (IMG.TO)
IMG.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
7.25CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.05 (+0.69%)
Prev Close
$7.20
Open
$7.14
Day's High
$7.31
Day's Low
$7.13
Volume
2,058,056
Avg. Vol
1,703,409
52-wk High
$8.87
52-wk Low
$4.24
BRIEF-IAMGOLD Corp acquires common shares of TomaGold Corp
* IAMGOLD Corporation announces acquisition of common shares of TomaGold Corporation
BRIEF-TomaGold announces strategic investment of $2.5 mln by Iamgold
* TomaGold announces strategic investment of $2.5 million by Iamgold
UPDATE 1-Japan's Sumitomo Metal to buy stake in Canada gold project for $195 mln
* Sumitomo Metal looking to boost output through acquisitions
Sumitomo Metal to buy stake in Cote Gold Project from IAMGOLD for $195 mln
TOKYO, June 6 Japan's Sumitomo Metal Mining Co said on Tuesday it had agreed to buy a 27.75 percent interest in the Cote Gold Project from Toronto-based IAMGOLD Corp for US$195 million.
BRIEF-Iamgold announces strategic agreement with Sumitomo Metal Mining
* Iamgold announces strategic agreement with Sumitomo Metal Mining for the development of côté gold
BRIEF-Calibre Mining says IAMGOLD exercises second option after earning 51 pct interest in Eastern Borosi Gold Project, Nicaragua
* Calibre Mining Corp says iamgold exercises second option after earning a 51% interest in eastern Borosi Gold Project, Nicaragua
BRIEF-IAMGOLD reports 438% profit increase in Q1
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.01 from continuing operations
