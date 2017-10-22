Edition:
Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO.TO)

IMO.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

39.45CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.16 (-0.40%)
Prev Close
$39.61
Open
$39.59
Day's High
$39.72
Day's Low
$39.13
Volume
255,593
Avg. Vol
691,275
52-wk High
$48.72
52-wk Low
$35.15

Tue, May 16 2017

BRIEF-Unifor reaches tentative agreement with Imperial Oil

* Unifor says the Local's membership will vote on tentative agreement on Thursday, May 18 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

