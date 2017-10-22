Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd (IMPJ.J)

South Africa's Implats in talks that could lead to 2,500 job cuts JOHANNESBURG South Africa's Impala Platinum has started talks with the government and unions that could see up to 2,500 workers laid-off at its Rustenburg operations west of Johannesburg, the company said on Monday.

South Africa's Implats reports loss after deal write-down, warns of lay-offs JOHANNESBURG South Africa's Impala Platinum (Implats) reported a 2017 loss after writing off part of the value of a deal a decade ago that helped the miner meet a target for black ownership, the company said on Thursday.

Zimplats says Zimbabwe asks court to enforce mining land seizure HARARE Zimbabwe has filed a court application to enforce a previous notice to seize more than half of platinum producer Zimplats' mining land, the company said on Wednesday.

BRIEF-Transition Metals, Impala Platinum sign a definitive option agreement with North American Palladium * Transition metals corp and impala platinum sign a definitive option agreement with north american palladium on the sunday lake pt-pd project