Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd (IMPJ.J)

IMPJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

3,272.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

92.00 (+2.89%)
Prev Close
3,180.00
Open
3,218.00
Day's High
3,276.00
Day's Low
3,198.00
Volume
5,145,709
Avg. Vol
3,900,077
52-wk High
5,932.00
52-wk Low
3,054.00

Mon, Oct 16 2017

BRIEF-Impala Platinum makes investment to advance development of Waterberg PGE project

* Impala Platinum makes strategic investment to advance development of the Waterberg PGE project

South Africa's Implats in talks that could lead to 2,500 job cuts

JOHANNESBURG South Africa's Impala Platinum has started talks with the government and unions that could see up to 2,500 workers laid-off at its Rustenburg operations west of Johannesburg, the company said on Monday.

South Africa's Implats reports loss after deal write-down, warns of lay-offs

JOHANNESBURG South Africa's Impala Platinum (Implats) reported a 2017 loss after writing off part of the value of a deal a decade ago that helped the miner meet a target for black ownership, the company said on Thursday.

Zimplats says Zimbabwe asks court to enforce mining land seizure

HARARE Zimbabwe has filed a court application to enforce a previous notice to seize more than half of platinum producer Zimplats' mining land, the company said on Wednesday.

BRIEF-Transition Metals, Impala Platinum sign a definitive option agreement with North American Palladium

* Transition metals corp and impala platinum sign a definitive option agreement with north american palladium on the sunday lake pt-pd project

BRIEF-North American Palladium signs option agreement for sunday lake project

* North American Palladium signs option agreement for the sunday lake project and commences new exploration strategy

