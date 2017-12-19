Indusind Bank Ltd (INBK.BO)

BRIEF-RBI Imposes 30 Mln Rupee Penalty On IndusInd Bank * IMPOSES 30 MILLION RUPEE PENALTY ON INDUSIND BANK FOR NON-COMPLIANCE ON IRAC NORMS, CONTRAVENTION OF REGULATORY RESTRICTIONS ON NFB FACILITIES Source text: http://bit.ly/2nTalD4 Further company coverage:

Yes Bank, IndusInd to join India's BSE Sensex index; Lupin, Cipla dropped Nov 17 Indian private sector lenders Yes Bank Ltd and IndusInd Bank Ltd will join the BSE stock exchange's 30-member Sensex index, effective Dec. 18, the index provider said on Friday.

BRIEF-Rht Health Trust says unit entered term loan facility agreement with Indusind Bank ‍​ * Fortis Global Healthcare Infrastructure entered term loan facility agreement of USD equivalent of S$53 million with Indusind Bank ‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

UPDATE 2-India's IndusInd Bank seals $2.4 bln deal to buy Bharat Financial * Deal at 11.4 pct premium to Bharat Financial closing share price

India's IndusInd Bank clears deal to buy Bharat Financial Inclusion NEW DELHI, Oct 14 India's IndusInd Bank Ltd said on Saturday it has approved a deal to buy Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd.

BRIEF-India's Indusind Bank sees loans growing at "mid-twenties" for full year 2017/18-exec Oct 12 India's Indusind Bank Managing Director & CEO, Romesh Sobti says:

BRIEF-IndusInd Bank Q2 NIM stable at 4 pct‍​ * Says Q2 NIM stable at 4 pct‍​ Source text: [Performance highlights for the Quarter ended September 30, 2017: *Net Interest Income (NII) was Rs. 1,820.99 crores as against Rs. 1,460.31 crores in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, registering a robust growth of 25 pct. *Non Interest income for the quarter was Rs. 1,187.57 crores as against Rs. 970.42 crores in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, a growth of 22 pct. *Core fee income for the quarter was Rs. 1,013.02 crores