Indusind Bank Ltd (INBK.NS)

India's IndusInd Bank clears deal to buy Bharat Financial Inclusion NEW DELHI, Oct 14 India's IndusInd Bank Ltd said on Saturday it has approved a deal to buy Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd.

BRIEF-India's Indusind Bank sees loans growing at "mid-twenties" for full year 2017/18-exec Oct 12 India's Indusind Bank Managing Director & CEO, Romesh Sobti says:

BRIEF-IndusInd Bank Q2 NIM stable at 4 pct‍​ * Says Q2 NIM stable at 4 pct‍​ Source text: [Performance highlights for the Quarter ended September 30, 2017: *Net Interest Income (NII) was Rs. 1,820.99 crores as against Rs. 1,460.31 crores in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, registering a robust growth of 25 pct. *Non Interest income for the quarter was Rs. 1,187.57 crores as against Rs. 970.42 crores in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, a growth of 22 pct. *Core fee income for the quarter was Rs. 1,013.02 crores

India's IndusInd Bank Q2 profit rises 25 pct Oct 12 IndusInd Bank Ltd posted a 25 percent rise in its second-quarter net profit, helped by higher interest income.

BRIEF-India's IndusInd Bank Sept-qtr profit rises 25 pct * Sept quarter net profit 8.80 billion rupees versus net profit of 7.04 billion rupees year ago

BRIEF-‍Indusind Bank ties up with Indraprastha Gas for CNG smartcards * Ties up with Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) for providing CNG smartcards for commercial & private vehicles at all IGL's CNG gas stations​

BRIEF-India's Vakrangee ties with Indusind Bank for Bharat Bill Payment System ​ * ‍Announces alliance with Indusind Bank Ltd for Bharat Bill Payment System ​

UPDATE 1-India's IndusInd Bank in talks to buy microlender Bharat Financial * Firms say enter into exclusive talks on a strategic combination