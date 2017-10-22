Indiabulls Ventures Ltd (INDB.NS)

BRIEF-Indiabulls Ventures approves raising funds via issue of shares through QIP * Says approved raising funds aggregating to INR 30 billion via issue of shares through QIP Source text - http://bit.ly/2fceBGB Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Indiabulls Ventures to consider fund raising * Indiabulls ventures - to consider and approve inter alia raising long term firnds for the company by way of issue of equity share

BRIEF-Indiabulls Ventures seeks shareholders' nod for issue of NCDs and/or bonds * Seeks shareholders' nod for issue of NCDs and/or bonds on private placement basis of amount within borrowing limits of INR 50 billion

BRIEF-Indiabulls Ventures appoints Sameer Gehlaut as non-executive chairman * Says appointment of Sameer Gehlaut as non - executive chairman

BRIEF-Indiabulls Ventures June-qtr consol profit after tax more than doubles * June quarter consol net profit after tax 502.8 million rupees versus 204.2 million rupees year ago

BRIEF-Indiabulls Ventures says IVL Finance to undertake consumer finance business * Says unit IVL Finance Limited would be undertaking consumer finance business