Indivior PLC (INDV.L)

INDV.L on London Stock Exchange

327.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.80 (-0.24%)
Prev Close
327.80
Open
326.50
Day's High
336.50
Day's Low
325.90
Volume
2,213,447
Avg. Vol
2,595,667
52-wk High
421.50
52-wk Low
246.50

Mon, Oct 9 2017

BRIEF-Old Mutual cuts stake in Indivior to 4.36 pct

* OLD MUTUAL CUTS STAKE IN INDIVIOR TO 4.36 PERCENT FROM 7.01 PERCENT STAKE EARLIER- FILING‍​ Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Indivior ‍says FDA to review New Drug Application for RBP-6000​

* ‍FDA posts Federal Register notice for an advisory committee meeting to review​

BRIEF-Indivior says submitted NDA to FDA for schizophrenia​ treatment

* U.S. UNIT SUBMITTED NDA TO FDA ON SEPT. 28, TO SEEK MARKETING APPROVAL FOR RBP-7000, INDIVIOR'S TREATMENT OF SCHIZOPHRENIA​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Indivior settles addiction treatment case with Mylan for undisclosed terms

Sept 25 Indivior's U.S. subsidiary, together with Monosol Rx, has settled a patent dispute with U.S. drugmaker Mylan related to generic versions of its opioid addiction treatment Suboxone, which generates 80 percent of the Indivior's revenue.

BRIEF-Indivior enters into settlement with Mylan Pharmaceuticals in patent infringement case

* INDIVIOR ENTERS INTO SETTLEMENT WITH MYLAN PHARMACEUTICALS IN PATENT INFRINGEMENT CASE

Indivior files lawsuits against Suboxone generic rivals

Indivior's U.S. subsidiary has filed lawsuits against firms seeking approval for generic versions of its opioid addiction treatment Suboxone, which generates 80 percent of the drugmaker's revenue.

Sept 15 Indivior's U.S. subsidiary has filed lawsuits against firms seeking approval for generic versions of its opioid addiction treatment Suboxone, which generates 80 percent of the drugmaker's revenue.

Sept 15 Indivior said on Friday its U.S. subsidiary has filed patent lawsuits against firms seeking approval for generic versions of its opioid addiction treatment Suboxone, which generates 80 percent of Indivior's revenue.

BRIEF-Indivior asserts new patent against Anda-filers

* ‍INDIVIOR FILES COMPLAINTS ASSERTING NEW SUBOXONE® FILM PATENT AGAINST ANDA-FILERS​

UPDATE 2-Results boost European shares, Indivior plunge puts pressure on UK mid caps

* Indivior slumps after U.S. court ruling (Adds closing prices)

