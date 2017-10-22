Innergex Renewable Energy Inc (INE.TO)
INE.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
15.05CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.07 (+0.47%)
$0.07 (+0.47%)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Tue, Aug 15 2017
BRIEF-Innergex announces normal course issuer bid
* Innergex renewable energy inc - received approval from toronto stock exchange to proceed with normal course issuer bid on its common shares
BRIEF-Innergex Q2 earnings per share C$0.12
* Q2 earnings per share view c$0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Innergex acquires two wind projects in France
* Innergex renewable energy inc says acquired two wind facilities with an aggregate installed capacity of 43 Mw
BRIEF-Innergex Renewable announces commercial operation of two wind farms in France
* Innergex announces commercial operation of two wind farms in France
BRIEF-Innergex begins commercial operation of the 25.3 MW boulder creek hydroelectric facility
* Innergex begins commercial operation of the 25.3 MW Boulder Creek hydroelectric facility
BRIEF-Innergex reports Q1 earnings per share C$0.01
* Q1 earnings per share view C$0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
