Edition:
United States

Infibeam Incorporation Ltd (INFC.NS)

INFC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

131.15INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.35 (-0.27%)
Prev Close
Rs131.50
Open
Rs131.85
Day's High
Rs138.70
Day's Low
Rs127.40
Volume
1,442,015
Avg. Vol
8,408,075
52-wk High
Rs160.15
52-wk Low
Rs79.98

Select another date:

Thu, Aug 17 2017

CORRECTED-OFFICIAL-BRIEF-Infibeam Incorporation says unable to confirm or deny reports of Fairfax eyeing stake in co

* Says "unable to confirm or deny the news reports" Source text - http://bit.ly/2vFGwIa Further company coverage:

Continue Reading

CORRECTED-OFFICIAL-BRIEF-Infibeam Incorporation says unable to confirm or deny reports of Fairfax eyeing stake in co

* Says "unable to confirm or deny the news reports" Source text - http://bit.ly/2vFGwIa Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's Infibeam Incorp June-qtr consol profit rises

* June quarter consol profit 163.3 million rupees versus 98.7 million rupees year ago

BRIEF-Infibeam Incorporation gets govt contract for e-marketplace

* Says intimation - receipt of letter of award from government e-marketplace ('GEM')

BRIEF-Infibeam Incorporation seeks members' nod for sub-division of shares in ratio of 1:10

* Seeks members' nod for subdivision of shares of co in ratio of 1:10 Source text - (http://bit.ly/2uDyksn) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Infibeam Incorporation approves investment in Avenues Payments India

* Approved to make investment in preference shares along with Avenues (India) into Avenues Payments India Pvt Ltd

BRIEF-Infibeam Incorporation and Code Solutions to provide marketplace solutions to SMEs in Gujarat

* Code Solutions and Infibeam to provide technology enabled distributed marketplace solution to SMEs in Gujarat Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Select another date:

Market Views

» More INFC.NS Market Views